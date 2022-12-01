Rediffusion Healthcare rebrands & relaunches as Wellth

“The new branding signals that fact that Wellth is really the true Wealth for all humans. Rediffusion Healthcare has had a very illustrious past with award winning work for GSK, Dr. Reddy’s, Glenmark, Abbott, Bayer, Pfizer, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Cipla, Merck, Sanofi … practically all the big names of the pharma and healthcare business. The new entity brings newer competencies, new knowledge and new perspectives to this specialized domain”, says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Group Rediffusion.