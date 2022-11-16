redRail from redBus got promotional rights in New Delhi railway station

Speaking on the new initiative from the Railways and redRail’s participation, Pallavi Chopra, sr. VP & head, brand marketing, at redBus, said, “New Delhi railway station caters to more than 400+ trains every day, with about 5 lakh passengers using the facility on a daily basis, allowing us to engage with an audience that matters. With extensive visibility for the brand at the station, we are sure of garnering 30 minutes of confirmed attention from travellers. We greatly appreciate this novel approach from the Ministry of Railways, which would allow brands to engage with their audiences in powerful ways and is a win-win for both. We are also celebrating the first anniversary of redRail and are delighted to announce exciting offers on tickets for our travellers.”



