Reebok names Manu Bhaker as brand ambassador in India

Reebok has appointed Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as its brand ambassador in India.

Bhaker, 24, won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events. She became the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at a single Olympic Games and the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

The company said the partnership aligns with its emphasis on training and performance-led sport in India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manu Bhaker said: “Every result begins long before competition day. Training, focus, and belief shape everything I do, and that’s what connects me with Reebok. I’m proud to represent a brand that stands for preparation and backs athletes through every phase of the journey.”

Speaking on the association, Arjun Ramamoorthy, brand head, Reebok India, said: “Manu Bhaker represents the future of Indian sport – focused, fearless, and deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Reebok sharpens its focus on training and high-performance sport in India, this partnership reflects our belief in athletes who don’t chase shortcuts, but show up prepared. It’s about empowering people to push further through training and self-belief.”

Reebok stated that the collaboration forms part of its broader plans to strengthen its presence in performance categories and expand distribution across India.