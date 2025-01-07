Reise Moto signs Harith Noah as brand athlete

Reise Moto has announced the appointment of Harith Noah, a motorsport athlete, as their official brand athlete.

This collaboration highlights Harith Noah's journey and showcases Reise Moto’s products designed for adventure and performance. The association aims to inspire riders and motorsport enthusiasts.

“Exciting times ahead! I am very thrilled to be associated with Reise Moto! This partnership is a natural fit given our shared passion for pushing boundaries. Together, we aim to create products that inspire confidence and deliver exceptional performance in the toughest conditions." said Harith Noah.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harith Noah to the Reise Moto family. His achievements on the global stage reflect our commitment to excellence, and his inspiring journey resonates with our mission to elevate the riding experience for the Indian biking community. While we are committed to nurturing motorsports in India, supporting talent from grassroots initiatives to global icons like Harith Noah, inspiring a new generation of riders to chase their dreams on and off the track, we aim to align our products with the aspirations of both sides of the world." said Mr. Yogesh Mahansaria, founder and managing director, Reise Moto.