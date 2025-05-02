Relaxo products now available on Blinkit, Zepto & Swiggy Instamart

Relaxo Footwears is now available on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. The company aims to increase product accessibility through instant delivery platforms.

Relaxo Footwears has made its products available on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart across major Indian states including Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Customers can now order Flite slippers, Bahamas flip-flops, and Sparx shoes via these instant delivery platforms. The move supports Relaxo’s push toward an omnichannel retail strategy.

Relaxo’s flagship brands — Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas — are already available on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. With this latest initiative, Relaxo has further strengthened its presence in the quick-commerce segment, providing consumers with faster, more convenient access to its products.

Nitin Dua, executive vice president, Relaxo Footwears said, “We are excited to announce our presence on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, a key development in expanding our footprint in the quick commerce segment. By entering this sector, we aim to provide consumers with greater accessibility to Relaxo’s trusted and beloved products, ensuring a seamless and convenient shopping experience.”