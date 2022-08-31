Reliance acquires Campa, Sosyo from Pure Drink

The company is likely to relaunch the brands this year.
Reliance Industries has acquired soft drink brands Campa and Sosyo from Pure Drink group to scale up the FMCG business. With this acquisition, the company will pit against Pepsi, and Coca-Cola in the beverages market.
This announcement comes a day after Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures, announced on August 29 that the retail arm of the company is set to foray into the FMCG segment.
“I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs,” said Ambani. With this initiative, Reliance Retail will compete with the likes of FMCG giants like Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia, etc in an industry valued at over $110 billion in the country.
Reliance Retail already operates in the retail market through it's private labels which are sold in the company’s grocery chain stores such as Reliance Smart, Reliance Mart, and its online grocery platform JioMart.