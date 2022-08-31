Reliance acquires Campa, Sosyo from Pure Drink

“I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs,” said Ambani. With this initiative, Reliance Retail will compete with the likes of FMCG giants like Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia, etc in an industry valued at over $110 billion in the country.