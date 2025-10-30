Reliance Brands to bring Italian fashion label MAX&Co. to India

Reliance Brands (RBL) announced that it has signed a long-term master franchise agreement to bring the contemporary Italian fashion label MAX&Co. to India. The brand is part of the renowned Max Mara Fashion Group.

Advertisment

Through this partnership, RBL aims to introduce MAX&Co.’s modern collections and its distinctive “fluid, mix-and-match” fashion philosophy to Indian shoppers.

The first MAX&Co. store is expected to open in Mumbai in early 2026, with plans to expand across major metropolitan cities thereafter, as mentioned in media reports.

The upcoming stores will showcase MAX&Co.’s full range, spanning apparel, accessories, and its signature ‘&Co.llaboration’ capsules — limited-edition collections created in partnership with artists, designers, and cultural icons to celebrate creativity and individuality.

“MAX&Co. embodies a bold, modern expression of femininity — dynamic, joyful, and unapologetically individual — a spirit that deeply resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

“Its distinctive fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will have significant appeal for the Indian woman. Through our partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group, we are proud to bring this iconic global brand to India and shape a new chapter in contemporary women’s fashion," she added.

Established in 1986, MAX&Co. operates over 400 stores globally and is known for its effortless Italian style, mix-and-match versatility, and youthful design aesthetic.

Founded in 2007, Reliance Brands Limited manages a portfolio of over 1,590 stores across India, representing more than 90 international names such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Valentino, and Zegna.

Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, MAX&Co.'s brand divisional director and Max Mara Fashion Group Board Member said India represents a 'vibrant' and 'forward-thinking' market, one that shares the brand's passion for creativity, style, and self-expression. "Our future mission is to inspire a new community of women who live with confidence, curiosity, and a cool, modern attitude," she added.