Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries has acquired a majority stake in Australia’s popular ‘Better-For-You’ beverage business Goodness Group Global (GGG). The deal marks RCPL’s entry into the burgeoning consumer goods market in Australia, while reaffirming its commitment to deliver the ‘global quality at affordable price’.

Under the strategic partnership, RCPL will help promote Goodness Group’s flagship healthy beverages brands like Nexba and PACE - a hydration brand co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, across newer markets including India.

The partnership further strengthens RCPL’s efforts in developing a health-based beverages portfolio and solidifies its position as a rapidly emerging global FMCG player from India. The company has already forayed into key global markets like UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal and Sri Lanka. RCPL has a strong portfolio of healthy beverages like RasKik & Sun Crush juices, zero-sugar CSDs and herbal-natural beverage brand Shunya.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “This strategic partnership is a bold step towards establishing RCPL as a global FMCG company from India.

The addition of GGG’s health-focused consumer brands like Nexba and PACE will add strength to RCPL’s healthy beverages portfolio. With our strong supply chain and distribution capabilities,

RCPL will ensure expansion of GGG’s brands across newer markets and wide availability in India. This move will further help RCPL meet its promise of making the global quality accessible to everyone.”

Commenting on the partnership, Troy Douglas, Founder, Goodness Group, stated, “We are thrilled that our brands and innovation have resonated so strongly and that our strategic partner.

RCPL recognises the business opportunity for us all. RCPL is one of the fastest growing players and a leading FMCG company. In RCPL, we have found an incredibly strong and sophisticated partner as part of our evolution as we become a global player in up to 50 western markets over the next five years. This partnership will provide an opportunity for the business to become the global leader in the ‘Better-For-You’ category.”

Sydney-based Goodness Group Global is a player in Australia that focuses on offering healthier global quality beverage choices to the consumers across Australia and 21 other global markets. Driven by its core principle of ‘Better-For-You’ products, GGG’s flagship brand Nexba is an iconic gut-health beverage prepared.