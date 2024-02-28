Reliance Consumer Products partners with Sri Lanka's Elephant House to bring beverages to India

Speaking on the partnership, Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products. Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House’s established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years.”