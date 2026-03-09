Reliance Consumer Products to bring Finland’s Fazer chocolates to India

Reliance Consumer Products(RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has signed a MoU with Finnish foods company Fazer to establish a long-term partnership in India.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to produce, market and distribute premium chocolates in India using Fazer’s recipes and quality standards. The move is aimed at making the brand’s chocolate and confectionery portfolio more accessible to Indian consumers.

The MoU was signed during the state visit of Alexander Stubb to India and is expected to further strengthen business ties between the two countries.

The partnership will combine Fazer’s chocolate portfolio and product expertise with RCPL’s local manufacturing capabilities and distribution network, which reaches nearly three million retail outlets across India. The companies said the collaboration could help build a strong position in India’s growing chocolate and confectionery market.

Commenting on the partnership, T. Krishnakumar, director at RCPL, said the collaboration would help introduce Fazer’s chocolates to Indian consumers while strengthening the company’s presence in the chocolate and confectionery category.

Christoph Vitzthum, president and CEO of Fazer, noted that the partnership provides an opportunity for the company to expand its presence in the Indian market by leveraging RCPL’s commercial and distribution capabilities.

Since its launch in 2022, RCPL has been expanding its footprint in the confectionery segment by reviving legacy Indian brands such as Ravalgaon, Toffeeman and Pan Pasand, along with Lotus Chocolates. The company has also introduced international brands including Maliban, Nexba and PACE to the Indian market.

Headquartered in Finland, Fazer operates across the Nordics and Baltics, Poland and China, and exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide. The company continues to pursue international growth through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.