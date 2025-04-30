Reliance Jewels teams up with JioStar MegaBlast for Akshaya Tritiya ad

Reliance Jewels has launched the tenth edition of its Jewels of India series with the Tirupati Collection, inspired by the heritage of Tirupati. The launch coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold-buying festival in India.

To promote the collection, Reliance Jewels has partnered with JioStar, using its new product MegaBlast for a one-day, high-frequency campaign. The campaign runs across JioStar’s entertainment network and JioHotstar, targeting a wide national audience.

Speaking about the campaign, a Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, "The Tirupati Collection represents devotion, craftsmanship, and tradition. Partnering with JioStar allowed us to launch it with the scale and sanctity it truly deserves. We chose MegaBlast, a first-of-its-kind innovation, as it gave us a unique, all-encompassing solution for reaching our target audience at an unprecedented scale and delivering impact. The high-impact visibility across TV and digital gave us the momentum to connect meaningfully with audiences across India, turning our launch into a nationwide celebration."

"Akshaya Tritiya is a time for tradition, celebration, and new beginnings. We are proud that JioStar’s MegaBlast was able to elevate the Reliance Jewels Tirupati Collection into a true cultural moment. MegaBlast is more than just a product—it's a comprehensive marketing funnel that drives high-decibel awareness, ensures top-of-mind recall and ultimately influences consumer consideration. With its unmatched scale, cross-platform integration, and storytelling capabilities, it offers brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage with audiences throughout the entire campaign journey,” said a JioStar spokesperson.

The campaign uses JioStar’s MegaBlast, delivering ads every six seconds across 84 TV channels and JioHotstar. The campaign includes multiple ad formats such as Spotlight Frames, Brand Bridges, Stings, and Mega Spots. It aims to increase brand visibility and recall during the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

The campaign includes Pre-Roll Takeovers, Feature Trays, Pause Ads, and Mid-roll spots across top digital shows, ensuring all-day visibility across devices.

JioStar’s strategy focuses on high exposure through premium content across platforms. The campaign aims to deliver strong visibility and measurable business results during the Akshaya Tritiya period.