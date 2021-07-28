Reliance partners with Elephant for Puric Instasafe

The Puric range of personal & home care products was developed out of this exact insight. Every product in this portfolio is geared towards providing instantaneous protection. The user gets an immediate sensorial signal to know that the product is acting as it should. The Puric portfolio is comprised of diverse products across multiple formats, with an impressive array of benefits. The prime challenge to be solved by design was to convey this instant efficacy and protection from an expert with access to the best formulations that alleviate contemporarily relevant concerns.