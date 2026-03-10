Reliance Retail acquires beauty & wellness brand Pahadi Local

Reliance Retail has acquired the brand ‘Pahadi Local’ along with its business from Pahadi Goodness Private Limited. The brand operates in the beauty and wellness category with products inspired by Himalayan ingredients.

Pahadi Local focuses on skincare and wellness products based on nature-led formulations and traditional Himalayan ingredients. The brand works with women-led self-help groups in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh for sourcing and production activities.

The acquisition adds another brand to Reliance Retail’s beauty and personal care portfolio. The company said it will support the brand’s expansion through its retail network and digital commerce platforms.

Commenting on the business acquisition, Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, said: "At Reliance Retail, we are focused on curating brands that combine authenticity with innovation and meaningful consumer relevance. Pahadi Local's roots in Himalayan wellness traditions and its commitment to responsible sourcing make it a compelling addition to our beauty ecosystem. We are excited to nurture and scale the brand through our omni-channel network and experiential retail platforms, while carefully preserving the purity, integrity, and storytelling that define its identity."

Pahadi Local’s product range includes skincare products that use Himalayan ingredients such as apricot kernel oil. The brand has positioned itself around natural sourcing and minimal processing practices.

The founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to be involved in product development and brand direction following the acquisition.

Reliance Retail plans to expand the brand’s presence through physical stores and online platforms as part of its broader strategy to grow its beauty and wellness portfolio.