Reliance Retail launches youth fashion retail format, Yousta

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta, with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall.
Yousta offers affordable, high-fashion products to young consumers with contemporary, tech-enabled store layouts. All products are priced below Rs. 999, with most products priced below Rs. 499.
Yousta will be dropping brand new looks in its Starring Now collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories. This collection will include housing unisex merchandise, character merchandise, and a weekly refresh capsule.
Speaking on the launch, Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO – sashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Every day, will be ‘Day One’ in terms of freshness and relevance. Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves, because for us, they are absolute stars.”
The Yousta stores will have a lot of different technology available, like QR code screens to share information, self-checkout counters, free Wi-Fi, and charging stations.
Yousta has partnered with a non-profit to allow customers to donate old clothes at stores to be used for community programs. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and local communities is reflected in its stores featuring locally sourced and manufactured products. This allows Yousta not only to offer unique items but also to contribute to the growth of local economies and reduce its ecological footprint.
The Yousta range is now available at the brand’s first store in Hyderabad, as well as online through Ajio and JioMart.