Reliance Retail launches youth fashion retail format, Yousta

Speaking on the launch, Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO – sashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Every day, will be ‘Day One’ in terms of freshness and relevance. Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves, because for us, they are absolute stars.”