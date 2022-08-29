Reliance Retail to launch FMCG business this year: Isha Ambani

“Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Most operators are deploying a version of 5G, called Non-Standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. This Non-Standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won't deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G. In sharp contrast, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. This gives Jio 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators,” Ambani said.