Reliance Retail's Performax Activewear becomes official kit sponsor for Indian Football team

As a sport enjoyed by millions of passionate fans from all corners of the country, football has the ability to break down barriers and demographics. With several international-quality tournaments and facilities currently active in India, including the Indian Super League (ISL) and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy, football is set to attract more youngsters and set new benchmarks. The partnership between AIFF and Performax is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to elevate Indian sports to global prominence.