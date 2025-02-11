Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has ventured into the sports hydration market with its new drink, ‘Spinner.’ The brand was developed in collaboration with Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, marking Reliance’s latest move in the FMCG sector, as reported by several media website.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) is ramping up its presence in the sports beverage market with Spinner, which is being bottled at Muralitharan’s Muttiah Beverages plant in Mysore—where RCPL also produces Campa soft drinks. This move puts RCPL in direct competition with Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, long-time players in the segment. Coca-Cola expanded its Limca brand into sports hydration with Limca Sportz in 2021, featuring Olympian Neeraj Chopra as its ambassador, while PepsiCo’s Gatorade retails at Rs 50 for a 500ml bottle. India’s hydration market, valued at $1 billion annually, remains largely urban-focused.

Reliance Consumer Products has teamed up with IPL franchises, including Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians, to promote its sports drink, Spinner. The collaboration aims to boost brand visibility and expand its reach across the country.

The drink comes in three flavours- Lemon, Orange, and Nitro Blue.

Commenting on the development, Muralitharan said, "Spinner is a game-changer that will empower every Indian to stay hydrated and active, no matter where they are or what they’re doing.”