Renault has a new logo; here’s how it changed over the years

The new logo will appear on Renault vehicles to be launched next year and the entire Renault range will carry it by 2024.
French auto brand Renault has introduced a new brand logo. The new logo preserves the ‘diamond’ shape from the previous logo which was unveiled in 2015.
The diamond design base was first introduced in 1925 and has remained so since then. A company blog reveals that the a new version of the 2015 logo was ‘under study’ since 2019. It happened under the watch of Gilles Vidal, Renault’s design director.
Proof of the new variation was first unveiled last January. Vidal explains that the new logo maintains a ‘balance between recognition of the brand's heritage and entering a new era’.
Here’s how Renault’s logos progressed over years:
"We have rethought it to become more iconic, simple and meaningful, a true timeless signature, without superfluous effects or colors, with a contemporary takeover of the lines, an essential part of our graphic heritage," Vidal says.
The new logo has no signature or typography. The blog mentions that this flat treatment helps facilitate animations on mediums like video, digital media, etc. It will be gradually applied to Renault vehicles and will appear on those to be launched next year. Vidal mentions that the entire Renault range will carry the new emblem by 2024.
Image credits: Renault Group