“'Revenge tourism' has become passé, destination travel is becoming popular again”: Kunal Dubey, Cleartrip

“Business travel has started to take off on a very strong note. Although leisure travel holds a larger share of the pie, we are expecting business travel to gain momentum in the coming days. Companies that are opening up offices also are expecting employees to return to their base location. Business travels will go up with essential travel protocols in place. We work with B2B businesses which gives us an indication that corporates want their employees to return to base, so they are planning for that aspect of travel very strongly,” he says.