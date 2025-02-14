Rexona partners with Mumbai Indians women's team for WPL

Rexona, a deodorant brand, makes its debut as associate partner with Mumbai Indians. Rexona will be official freshness partner with the Mumbai Indians women’s team at the T20 Women’s tournament. The tournament kickstarting today till March 15, will feature five teams playing across multiple cricket venues in the country.

Rexona has long championed women in sports with recent partnerships including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). Powering athletes to move forward with confidence and strength, Rexona offers everyday protection with 72 hours of non-stop sweat and odour protection.

Commenting on the association, Vipul Mathur, executive director- personal care, Hindustan Unilever said, “We are proud to partner with Mumbai Indians’ women’s team and bring our A-game with Rexona to the pitch. The association aligns with our core belief in the power of movement to transform lives. Today women's sports have levelled the playing field, and Rexona aims to inspire them to move more with the confidence to break barriers everywhere!”

Speaking about the sponsorship, Nitin Agarwal, CMO– Unilever International said, “Our partnership with Mumbai Indians is an extension of what Rexona represents – the drive to break limits and achieve your full potential. This gives us a unique opportunity to not just engage with our audience; but also foster self-confidence in a new generation of women athletes.”