Rishabh Pant stars in Nasher Miles' new campaign for Gen Z travellers

Nasher Miles, a luggage brand, has launched a marketing campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant during the IPL auction. The campaign, created with Mumbai-based agency Please See, targets millennials and Gen Z, focusing on travel gear and destination experiences. The campaign, titled The Trip Starts with Nasher Miles, includes three ad films highlighting the brand's collections – Paris, Coorg, and Zanzibar. The films feature Rishabh Pant, showcasing luggage as part of travel and style.

Advertisment

Lokesh Daga, co-founder and CEO of Nasher Miles, commented on the strategic partnership, “Rishabh Pant represents everything our brand stands for – unconventional, bold, and always ready to challenge the status quo. Just as he disrupts cricket with his extraordinary shots, we're disrupting the luggage market by making travel gear a lifestyle choice, and not just a functional necessity. Available across 700 retail outlets pan India as well as across all leading Ecommerce marketplaces as well as QCommerce marketplaces, Nasher Miles is already among India’s most recognised new age brands.”

The three ad films showcase Pant using the brand's collections: wearing a Hawaiian shirt inspired by the Paris bag, planning a camping trip with the Coorg collection, and heading to Dal Lake with the Zanzibar bag post-victory.

Rishabh Pant, sharing his excitement about the collaboration, said, “Nasher Miles understands that travel is about the story you create, not just the destination. These bags are more than just luggage – they're your travel companion, reflecting your personality and spirit of adventure.”

Abhishek Daga, co-founder and chairman of Nasher Miles, said, “Our objective is to shift consumer perception. We want to transform luggage from an afterthought to a declaration of travel. With Rishabh, we're not just selling bags; we're selling the promise of adventure and self-expression. As we transform from an online only Brand to a truly Omni Channel one, we are on track to add 3-6 Exclusive brand outlets by the end of the Financial Year to further enhance the user experience.”