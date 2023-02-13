Rising Inflation leads to Savvy Shopping Habits in India: Criteo Report

A forward-thinking mindset

Consumers in India are becoming more forward-thinking in their purchasing habits due to economic uncertainty and rising costs. According to the findings, 51% of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance because of price increase, compared to 40% of global consumers following the same trend. 59% of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price hikes. 74% buy essential items in bulk to get more value for their money. Additionally, 61% are purchasing high-value items like appliances and furniture sooner to beat potential price increases. These findings highlight a growing trend of smart and strategic shopping among consumers.