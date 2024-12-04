Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh join Sudhir Mehta, Ajeenkya Patil to acquire WPL's Pune Team

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) announces the launch of Pune United, the city’s very own franchise. This team is backed by a consortium of owners, including the famous Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, corporate leaders Sudhir and Sunanda Mehta from EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries, and visionary educators Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Pooja Patil from Ajeenkya DY Patil University.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his excitement: “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world. Its craze and popularity are unmatched amongst all ages. We are excited to be part of the World Pickleball League which will surely take pickleball to newer heights across India. Our endeavor at Pune United is to champion a team that will inspire players to give their best and couples, families, and communities to come together and embrace this wonderful game and lead healthier and fitter lives.”

Genelia Deshmukh added, “Pune United is serving up a storm. We are excited to be part of the World Pickleball League. Pickleball has the power to unite, inspire, and transform. Our mission at Pune United is simple: to ignite a love for Pickleball that goes beyond the court. We're committed to fostering a culture of camaraderie, wellness, and fun that will enrich the lives of our players, families, and community.”

“We wanted to bring a global sports franchise to Pune,” said Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman of EKA Mobility & Pinnacle Industries. “Pune is a young and vibrant city thriving with people from all walks of life, students, entrepreneurs, academicians, young professionals, etc. Pickleball is the perfect sport for today’s times—accessible, healthy, and enjoyable. With Pune United, we envision not just nurturing talent but also cultivating a culture that highlights Pune as a hub for innovation, fitness, and community engagement.”



Ajeenkya D Y Patil, founder-president, Ajeenkya DY Patil University added: “Through Pune United, we want to connect people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of belonging and pride. It is an interesting & engaging sport and as a team, Pune United will represent not only the city’s unparalleled potential but also its rich culture and innovative energy.”

Speaking about its latest addition to the league, Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO of WPBL, said, “As a Punekar I am thrilled to welcome Pune United to the WPBL family. The dynamic consortium of owners, with their diverse backgrounds and shared passion for sports, will undoubtedly create a powerful force and elevate pickleball's popularity and aspirational value in Pune and beyond. The city's rich sporting and cultural heritage make it the perfect breeding ground for the sport of Pickleball.”



Pickleball's global growth highlights its appeal in fostering community, fitness, and enjoyment. As part of the World Pickleball League, Pune United aims to promote the sport nationally, focusing on inclusivity and well-being. The league kicks off on January 24, 2025.