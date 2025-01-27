Ritu Phogat joins Parimatch as brand ambassador

Parimatch, a gaming platform, announced its partnership with Ritu Phogat, an Indian wrestler and MMA fighter.

Ritu Phogat, daughter of coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, has made a mark in wrestling with a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship and a bronze at the 2017 Asian Wrestling Championships. She transitioned to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in 2019, joining ONE Championship, where she gained recognition for her strong ground game and fighting spirit. Ritu is respected in the wrestling community and has a loyal fan base in India.

As a Parimatch ambassador, Ritu will engage in exclusive events and campaigns, connecting with fans through social media and offline meetups to share her journey.

“I am thrilled to join Parimatch as a brand ambassador,” Ritu Phogat said. “Sport, like the ring, teaches us that every move matters. It inspires, unites, and shows the power of dedication and belief. I can’t wait to connect with fans, share my journey, and show everyone that with hard work and determination, you can step into the ring of life and come out a winner.”

“Ritu is a role model for aspiring athletes. Her journey encourages others to follow their dreams in sports with passion and determination. She is a strong advocate for women’s sports, empowering and motivating others through her achievements. We’re proud to partner with such an exceptional athlete and look forward to this powerful collaboration," commented the Parimatch Press Office.