RockMySales bags performance marketing mandate for Champak, a children's magazine

RockMySales, a digital marketing agency, has secured the performance marketing mandate for Champak, a children's magazine. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, as they aim to enhance Champak’s digital presence and reach a broader audience through targeted marketing strategies.
Founded in 1968, Champak has been a staple in Indian households, offering engaging stories, puzzles, and educational content for children. With a rich legacy in print, Champak has successfully adapted to digital platforms, continuing to captivate young readers across the country.
Latika Sharma, co-founder of RockMySales, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership. “We are thrilled to work with Champak, a brand that has been a part of childhood memories for generations. Our focus will be on leveraging advanced performance marketing techniques to reach a broader audience and elevate Champak’s digital footprint.”
“This mandate allows us to combine our innovative strategies with Champak’s rich content legacy, creating a dynamic synergy that will not only boost their online visibility but also foster deeper connections with their readers,” added Shubham Mishra, co-founder of RockMySales.
Champak, managed by its managing editor Richa Shah has commented, “Partnering with RockMySales is an exciting step forward for Champak. Their expertise in performance marketing aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing quality children's content to the digital age. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will enhance our engagement with today’s tech-savvy young readers.”
RockMySales will spearhead Champak’s digital marketing efforts, including search engine marketing (SEM), social media advertising, and conversion rate optimization (CRO). The agency's innovative approach and data-driven strategies are expected to play a pivotal role in increasing Champak’s online subscriptions, enhancing user experience, and driving measurable outcomes.