Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh join Cetaphil Baby as brand ambassadors

Skincare brand Cetaphil has roped in celebrity couple Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors for Cetaphil Baby, its range of products focused on baby skincare. The couple, parents to two young children, will feature across all platforms promoting the line.

In India’s evolving households, parenting is no longer seen as solely a mother’s responsibility. Fathers are increasingly participating in nurturing and decision-making, reflecting the rise of co-parenting. Rohit and Ritika embody this modern approach, embracing what the brand calls “Parenting ki Nayi Parampara,” a shift toward shared responsibilities and stronger family bonds.

Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director of Galderma India & South Asia (Cetaphil's parent), said, “We’re delighted to welcome Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh to the Cetaphil Baby family. They truly embody the spirit of modern co-parenting by sharing responsibilities and prioritising their child’s well-being. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents across India to embrace co-parenting while choosing safe, trusted, and pediatrician-recommended skincare for their little ones.”

Products include Baby Bathing Bar, Wash and Shampoos, Lotions, Diaper Cream, and Massage Oil. They are available at baby speciality stores, general stores, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms.