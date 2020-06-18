RoohAfza introduces fresh fruit juices, milkshake in new packaging

Ali mentions over email that the objective of introducing the new variants is to bring RoohAfza in a convenient ‘out of home’ consumption format. "This was basis the feedback we have received from consumers and trade alike. These products have been launched in a Tetra Pak packaging, which keeps them safe and healthy," he says. Ali adds that despite 'Ramadan' being celebrated in lockdown this year, the company saw sustained demand from both consumers and trade.