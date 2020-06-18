RoohAfza introduces fresh fruit juices, milkshake in new packaging

Hamdard Laboratories forays into the 'ready-to-drink' segment with RoohAfza Fusion (fresh fruit juices) and RoohAfza Milkshake.
Hamdard Laboratories’ food division is foraying into the ‘ready-to-drink’ segment with RoohAfza Fusion and RoohAfza Milkshake products. The digital campaigns launched celebrate the 'double dose' of these unique flavour combinations. The campaigns have been launched on digital media with the messaging 'Freshness and Taste Ka Double Dose'.
RoohAfza Fusion is a line of fresh fruit juices. RoohAfza Milkshake brings together the flavour of milk, vanilla and RoohAfza (concentrate). Both products are in a 'ready-to-drink' format with Tetra Pak packaging - much like Parle Agro's Frooti, or PepsiCo's Tropicana beverages.
RoohAfza Fusion fruit juices come in five flavours – Luscious Litchi, Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Exciting Pineapple and Orange and Juicy Mango. RoohAfza Fusion was first launched by Hamdard Laboratories in 2016, and the new line sees revamped packaging design for the same product.
Mansoor Ali, chief sales and marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories India, said, “We’ve always wanted to build bridges with the younger generation, and offer them products that would refresh their taste buds, with a hint of nostalgia. The launches and campaigns symbolise the entire family of RoohAfza as the ‘refreshingly local’ Indian brand that everyone relishes. ”
Ali mentions over email that the objective of introducing the new variants is to bring RoohAfza in a convenient ‘out of home’ consumption format. "This was basis the feedback we have received from consumers and trade alike. These products have been launched in a Tetra Pak packaging, which keeps them safe and healthy," he says. Ali adds that despite 'Ramadan' being celebrated in lockdown this year, the company saw sustained demand from both consumers and trade.