Rooter partners with Mountain Dew to launch an adrenaline campaign ‘Dew Clutch Crew’

The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch - that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay. Speaking about the association, Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter, said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action - watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories. As the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike.”