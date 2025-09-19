Royal Enfield takes the digital route: 350cc range to be sold on Flipkart

Royal Enfield has partnered with Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, to make its motorcycles more accessible to customers. For the first time, the motorcycle maker will sell its entire 350cc range on Flipkart, beginning September 22, 2025. This also marks the first time a mid-size motorcycle brand in India is offering direct e-commerce sales of an entire portfolio.

As per media reports, Royal Enfield’s 350cc lineup-the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350- will be available initially in five cities: Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Deliveries and after-sales services will be fulfilled by customers’ preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealers in these locations. Buyers will also benefit from flexible payment options and full GST benefits on purchases made via Flipkart, effective September 22.

Commenting on the tie-up, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director – Eicher Motors and CEO – Royal Enfield, said the bike-maker’s mission has always been to make the pure motorcycling experience accessible to more riders.

“Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online. Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield. This is yet another step forward in making the joy of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle more accessible to every enthusiast,” he said.