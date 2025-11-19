RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in luxury couturier Falguni Shane Peacock

RPSG Ventures, a strategic arm of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% stake in FSP Design, the company behind luxury fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock (“FSP”).

Under the agreements, RPSG Ventures will acquire the 40% stake through a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from existing shareholders Falguni Shane Peacock, Shane Jude Peacock and other shareholders. The company will also have the right to acquire an additional 10% stake in FSP Design within 18–24 months of completion of the initial transaction, enabling it to increase its shareholding to 50% over time.

This investment marks RPSG Ventures’ entry into the luxury couture segment and will accelerate RP Group’s long-term growth strategy, enabling the brand to expand across key markets, diversify into new categories, and enhance organisational scale.

Commenting on the transaction, Shashwat Goenka, vice chairman, RPSG Group said: “Falguni Shane Peacock reflects the emergence of a modern Indian luxury identity, rooted in heritage yet unapologetically global in its expression. Our partnership is driven by a clear belief: Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design deserve a global stage. FSP has the brand equity, the authenticity, and the creative depth and we are proud to support this next phase of its growth.”

Shivika Goenka, director – luxury & education, RPSG Group, who will lead the luxury business at RPSG Group, said , “RPSG Group recognises the craftsmanship of Indian designers and sees their participation as integral to building a strong luxury portfolio. Falguni Shane Peacock, as a global brand, represent creative courage, meticulous craftsmanship and a truly global vision for Indian luxury. This partnership strengthens our Group's commitment to shape India’s presence on the world stage. We look forward to collaborating with FSP Design as it enters an exciting new chapter of growth and international expansion.”

Falguni Peacock, co-founder and creative director, FSP, said: “This partnership marks a new chapter for us. RPSG’s belief in our vision gives us the support to scale globally while staying true to our heritage and craftsmanship. We look forward to building the future of Indian luxury together.”