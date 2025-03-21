RR & FanCode expand partnership ahead of IPL 2025

FanCode and Rajasthan Royals have expanded their partnership for the upcoming IPL season, providing exclusive content and official merchandise to fans. The collaboration includes behind-the-scenes content and a wider range of Rajasthan Royals merchandise.

As part of this partnership, FanCode Shop will serve as the official jersey manufacturing partner for Rajasthan Royals.

FanCode Shop will oversee the end-to-end operations of the team’s official merchandise, including designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. The collection will feature official jerseys, accessories, and a wide range of fan apparel including polos, t-shirts, joggers, and shorts. Special customised jerseys, where fans can get names of their favourite player, or their own name printed will also be made available. This initiative aims to offer fans high-quality, affordable merchandise that reflects the Royals’ vibrant identity.

To enhance offline accessibility, a special FanCode Shop kiosk will be set up at WTP Mall in Jaipur, where a dedicated ‘Royals Corner’ will allow fans to explore and purchase official team merchandise in person. In-stadia sales across Guwahati and Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals play their home matches, will also be facilitated by FanCode Shop.

On the content front, FanCode will introduce an exclusive ‘Royals Corner’, offering behind-the-scenes content including practice session and training videos, podcasts, exclusive interviews, player profiles and other non-live content.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, said, “We share a special relationship with Rajasthan Royals and have been working closely to enhance fan engagement across multiple touchpoints. With this expanded partnership, we are setting a new benchmark for how fans cheer their favourite team—be it through authentic merchandise or exclusive content. FanCode is the ultimate destination for Royals fans this IPL season.”



Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Our fans are the heartbeat of Rajasthan Royals, and we are always looking for new ways to bring them closer to the team. Partnering with FanCode helps us do just that—giving fans more ways to engage, whether through exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, or official Royals merchandise. We want every fan to feel part of the Royals family, no matter where they are, and this collaboration is another step in making that connection stronger than ever.”