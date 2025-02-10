RR Kabel joins forces with Kolkata Knight Riders as principal partner

RR Kabel has signed a multi-year partnership agreement as a principal partner of The Kolkata Knight Riders. This partnership aims to expand RR Kabel's presence in Eastern India. Reuniting with KKR after their 2021 association, the brand seeks to engage cricket fans and grow its market reach.

RR Kabel's branding will appear on the right chest of all KKR team kits this season. This partnership allows RR Kabel to reach a large audience and increase brand visibility.

Commenting on the association, Kirti Kabra, director, RR Global, expressed, "The tournament is where energy, passion, and performance come alive, making it the perfect stage for RR Kabel. Kolkata Knight Riders felt like the right fit because their resilience, ambition, and pursuit of excellence align with who we are. Cricket brings people together like nothing else, and as a brand, we have always believed in growth, progress, and pushing boundaries. This partnership isn't just about visibility, it's about being part of something that sparks excitement and unites the nation."

Adding his thoughts, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "We are delighted to welcome RR Kabel back as a KKR partner for the upcoming season. As a globally recognised brand, their continued association with KKR reflects the strong synergy between our values and vision. We look forward to strengthening this partnership further and creating even greater impact together."