RR Signature partners with UP Warriorz as principal sponsor in WPL 2025

RR Kabel announced the partnership of its FMEG brand RR Signature with the UP Warriorz team participating in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. As the team’s principal sponsor, RR Signature’s logo will feature in front of the team's jersey.
This collaboration gives RR Signature, which manufactures fans, lights, and appliances (air coolers, room heaters, water heaters, and irons), national visibility. It helps the brand reach a wider audience and strengthens its position in the industry while aligning with WPL and UP Warriorz.
Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Abrol, CEO- consumer business (FMEG), RR Kabel, said, “RR Signature’s brand proposition is “Aap Ke Kaam Ki Baat” - a promise to create and deliver relevant consumer centric product innovations. This association is another step forward to be closer to our consumers - the millions of supporters of UP Warriorz. As the first progressive brand in our industry to be a principal sponsor of a major cricket team, we want to showcase our ideology to do what no other brand has done and to reach the ultimate top spot, an ambition which we share with our partner UP Warriorz”
Speaking on the partnership, Jinisha Sharma, director– Capri Sports said, “We’re excited to welcome RR Signature as a partner who recognises the momentum in women’s sports. Our visions align in reaching new audiences and building a stronger presence in this space. With their support, we’re looking forward to taking both the UP Warriorz brand and this partnership to the next level.”