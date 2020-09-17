"Rules to launch a product are very stringent now": Raja Varatharaju, CavinKare

Besides the spread of virus, shared toilets in households are also one of the causes of UTI (urinary tract infection) among women. In India, 50 per cent of women suffer from UTI at least once in their lifetime.

The easy to use product has been packaged in a spray and use format with 94 per cent alcohol, leading to fast drying formula for effective sanitisation. CavinKare’s strong R&D team has developed Bacto-V Toilet Seat Sanitizer to ensure it is safe for skin.