Rummytime and ClearTax team up to empower rummy players for ITR filing and nation building

Rummytime, a skill-based rummy platforms offering multilingual game options, recently announced its partnership with ClearTax, India’s premier tax and finance platform. This collaboration aims to assist all rummy players in filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR) seamlessly and cost effectively.
All Rummy players, whether they are users of Rummytime or other Rummy apps, can avail the benefits of this offer by registering with the platform. As part of this association, all Rummy players registered with Rummytime, who file their taxes either self or CA assisted through ClearTax will get the amount paid by them to ClearTax, in the form of ‘Discount Credits’ in their game wallet maintained on the Rummytime application. Additionally, the option of using CA Assistance in regional languages will also be provided on Cleartax. Through this association, Rummytime is supporting the government’s efforts in increasing the number of people in the income tax net and aligning with the nation’s broader efforts to promote financial inclusion and compliance.
Divya Alok Agarwal, director - Rummytime said, “As one of the country’s leading Rummy platforms, Rummytime doesn't just focus on its own players but on the entire Rummy playing community. We are thrilled to partner with ClearTax to enable effortless ITR filing for all Rummy players. This collaboration will not only make tax filing easier and ensure that our community complies with tax regulations without any hassle, but also make the experience rewarding via our exciting credit point offers. At Rummytime, we are dedicated to enhancing the overall experience of our users and making their gaming experience seamless.”
To avail the ITR filing service, Rummy players who use other apps need to register on Rummytime. This step ensures they too can enjoy the streamlined tax filing process offered by ClearTax.
Avinash Polepally, consumer business head, ClearTax, said, “Our mission at ClearTax has always been to simplify financial lives for Indians. By teaming up with Rummytime, we can extend our expertise to a broader audience, helping Rummy players navigate the complexities of tax filing easily and confidently.”
ClearTax will also offer CA-assisted filing services for those who prefer expert assistance. The expert assisted services will be available in multiple regional languages, making it easier for players across India to understand and manage their tax obligations. This partnership marks a significant step towards merging technology and user-centric services, ensuring that the vibrant community of Rummy players can focus on enjoying their games while remaining compliant with their tax responsibilities.