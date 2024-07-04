Rummytime and ClearTax team up to empower rummy players for ITR filing and nation building

All Rummy players, whether they are users of Rummytime or other Rummy apps, can avail the benefits of this offer by registering with the platform. As part of this association, all Rummy players registered with Rummytime, who file their taxes either self or CA assisted through ClearTax will get the amount paid by them to ClearTax, in the form of ‘Discount Credits’ in their game wallet maintained on the Rummytime application. Additionally, the option of using CA Assistance in regional languages will also be provided on Cleartax. Through this association, Rummytime is supporting the government’s efforts in increasing the number of people in the income tax net and aligning with the nation’s broader efforts to promote financial inclusion and compliance.