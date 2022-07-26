Runaya partners with integrated marketing consultancy, One Source

Partnership to cover integrated marketing remit.
Runaya, a leading manufacturing start-up, has today announced its partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. Involving reputation management counsel across stakeholder groups, the mandate will span corporate communication, digital marketing, content marketing, and creative duties for Runaya.
Founded in 2017 by co-founders Naivedya Agarwal and Annanya Agarwal, Runaya envisions deploying cutting-edge technology in the manufacturing sector in India and aims to revolutionise the resources industry by creating first-in-class innovative solutions.
For One Source, this mandate will be co-led by Senior Counsel at One Source, Akanksha Srivastava and Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Opining on the partnership, Naivedya Agarwal, founder & CEO, Runaya said, “At Runaya, our focus has always been on deploying cutting-edge technology to enable innovation, sustainability, and efficiency improvement in the natural resources industry while enabling a culture of innovation, first-in-class results and partnerships while enabling inclusivity. As a firm, we intend to focus on creating an impact through the right mix of technology amalgamated with sustainability tools to take care of the triple-bottom lines for our future generations'', adding, “It is here that we found great synchrony with One Source, in their understanding of our space, their values, and their focus on growing their partners’ bottom lines to grow theirs”.
Sandeep Rao, co-founder & CEO, One Source added, “En route the growth we have seen in partners and people in the last few years, what has been important is that our unwavering commitment to client bottom lines has never changed. During our very first meeting, we mentioned that we don’t do PR objectives, we do business outcomes. I believe that is where we struck a chord, and we know we walk the talk. At One Source, we are honoured to work with a brand such as Runaya, which will define the future of the world”.