RuPay Prime Volleyball League ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Season 3

The third season powered by A23 will begin on February 15, 2024.
Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan joins the third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 as the brand ambassador. Hrithik, an avid sports fan himself, enjoys the physical nature of volleyball and describes the partnership as a natural fit for him.
To spike things up, Hrithik engaged in a discussion about the upcoming season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 with some of the top volleyball stars who will be competing in the third edition. The event is all set to begin from February 15, 2024 and will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network.
Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder, Baseline Ventures, expressed, "We are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan join us as our brand ambassador for the next edition. He has been quite vocal about the need to maintain physical and mental fitness, and hence we wanted a star personality such as him to be associated with our product. His presence will not only add glamour to RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, but it will also make the overall product even more exciting and adventurous."
Hrithik added, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the third edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. My congratulations to the visionary team of Baseline Ventures, Sony Pictures Network, Sony Liv & Studio Next for putting up two remarkable Seasons of premium Volleyball that have gripped India. I'm amazed with the growing viewership and I'm positive that together we shall deliver yet another season of aspirational sporting opportunities to the youth of our country."
The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 is co-owned and exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing firm. The match schedule and season dates for Season 3 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League will be announced shortly.