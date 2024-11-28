RuPay secures naming rights for Zomaland season 5

Zomato Live has announced the fifth season of RuPay Zomaland, a food and entertainment festival. RuPay is the first partner to have its name integrated into Zomaland’s entire framework. This edition of Zomaland will include RuPay-exclusive zones and lanes as part of the Integrated Logo Unit (ILU). The partnership enables RuPay to engage directly with a young audience and promote positive lifestyle choices.

Advertisment

This season, RuPay Zomaland will kick off in Delhi on January 18, 2025, and will travel to seven cities across India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore.

Speaking on the partnership Ramesh Yadav, chief marketing officer, NPCI, said “We are happy to collaborate with Zomato for the fifth season of Zomaland, which promises a mix of innovation and immersive experiences. It allows us to tweak consumer engagement with RuPay-exclusive zones, express lanes, and curated premium experiences. We believe in transforming each touchpoint to connect with digitally savvy and socially active users. The partnership cements our commitment to making RuPay synonymous with unforgettable moments and enabling good lifestyle choices for cardholders.”

Commenting on the Zomaland Season 5, Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, said “We’re thrilled to mark five incredible years of Zomaland. This isn’t just a festival, it’s a celebration of India’s diverse food heritage and how integral it is to our modern culture. The success of the fourth season set a new benchmark, and we are super excited for what's to come this season. We’ve gone bigger and bolder this season, featuring premium experiences with curated food tastings by some of the most exciting restaurants in the country, new ticket categories, and both a main stage and a brand new workshop stage. From exclusive dining experiences to electrifying entertainment, RuPay Zomaland Season 5 will be an immersive celebration of all things food and culture. We’re looking forward to switching the ‘Feast Mode On’ with everyone this season!”

RuPay Zomaland Season 5 will host culinary experts conducting masterclasses and showcase premium, top-pick, and legendary restaurant partners. The festival will offer a variety of Indian and international cuisines with personalised menus for attendees.

RuPay cardholders can access presale tickets for the festival on the District app from 12 PM on November 29, 2024, to 12 PM on December 4, 2024. General ticket sales will begin at 12 PM on December 4, 2024, on the District app.