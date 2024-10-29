Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 gains 23 brand partnerships, including Birla Opus

Zee TV’s music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned this season with a new panel of mentors: Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, along with hosts Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 has established itself as a key platform for advertisers, successfully securing 23 sponsors this season. Notable partners this season include Birla Opus Paints as the title sponsor and Chocolate Horlicks and Cadbury Celebrations as co-presenting sponsors.

The diverse lineup of sponsors represents various industries, including FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables. Smith & Jones Pasta Masala, Catch Masale, and Clinic Plus Shampoo are co-powered sponsors, alongside special partners Vicks Double Power, Garnier Super UV Sunscreen, India Gate Basmati Rice, Dish TV, BKT Tires, and Yamaha Racing.Additionally, Mastercard, Voltas Beko and Merino Laminates are on board as associate sponsors.

The show’s success has resulted in brand partnerships for ZEE5 with Birla Opus Paints, Catch Masale, Dish TV, Manyavar Mohey, Lux Lyra, Luxor Writing, Airtel, and Saudi Arabia Tourism.

The participation of brands like Manyavar Mohey, Lux Lyra, Luxor Writing, Airtel, and Saudi Arabia Tourism highlights the platform’s value for advertisers. In-show integrations with Manyavar Mohey and Lux Lyra were particularly effective, organically showcasing their collections during the peak festive season.

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer- digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, "We are proud to have driven the return of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with an impressive lineup of 23 sponsors this season. Our innovative approach to integrating brand partnerships across television, digital, and social media platforms enables us to create meaningful connections between brands and audiences. By strategically aligning our sponsors with the emotional journeys of the contestants, we not only amplify viewer engagement but also provide our partners with standout opportunities in a competitive marketplace. Securing such a diverse range of sponsors underscores our team's commitment and ability to deliver impactful solutions. We are glad that the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is reigniting musical passion among millions of viewers while delivering significant value to our partners."

Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV, added, “The 2024 season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has truly struck a chord with audiences, thanks to the fresh panel of mentors who bring their unique musical styles, and the exceptional calibre of talent that graces our stage week after week. The format has evolved with thoughtful content innovations, ensuring that each performance resonates deeply with viewers. This captivating blend of music, emotion, and storytelling has not only delighted our viewers but also attracted a strong lineup of advertisers who recognise the power of our platform. I’d like to thank both our viewers as well as sponsors for their continued faith and support towards Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Going forward, it will remain our constant endeavour to create significant value for our partners through creative brand integration strategies”