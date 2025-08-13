Sabyasachi partners with Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch digital jewellery boutique

Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with Sabyasachi Calcutta to launch the brand’s first digital jewellery boutique in India. The platform will showcase Sabyasachi’s jewellery, making it available online while maintaining the brand’s luxury standards.

The boutique will go live on August 21, 2025, on Tata CLiQ Luxury and will feature the largest online selection of Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery. All pieces are crafted in 18-carat gold and include collections from the Calcutta atelier:

Royal Bengal Heritage Gold Collection – includes the Bengal Tiger motif and the Sabyasachi Mangalsutra.



Royal Bengal Diamond Collection – features VVS-VS EF colour diamonds, gemstones, and natural stone charms.



Royal Bengal Pearl Series – includes natural, cultured, and South Sea pearls.



Sunderbans Collection – inspired by flora and fauna.



Tiger Stripe and Shalimar Collections – feature the house insignia in 18-carat gold with lacquer details.



Tiger Eye Collection – diamond-studded Bengal Tiger motif.

The catalogue includes earrings, pendants, bracelets, and rings suitable for everyday wear. Tata CLiQ Luxury will provide a personalised shopping experience with experts to help customers choose pieces for special occasions, personal style, or gifts.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we celebrate both Indian and global luxury, and this launch reinforces our commitment to curating the finest names in the world of luxury. Sabysachi is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and deep-rooted Indian heritage, offering a distinctive blend of traditional aesthetics and global appeal. With the debut of their fine jewellery on our platform, we are not only elevating our luxury jewellery portfolio but also making one of India’s most iconic brands accessible to discerning consumers across the country, including those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As India’s leading luxury platform joins hands with the country’s most celebrated designer, this exclusive partnership is set to redefine the fine jewellery experience for the digital era.”

Speaking about the launch, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, founder and creative director, Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP, said, “I’m proud to introduce Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery on Tata CLiQ Luxury. This collection is crafted with the same soul, the same uncompromising standards, and the same extraordinary value for which the brand has always been loved. Our pricing isn’t aspirational; it’s grounded. Yet this jewellery remains everything you’d expect from the House of Sabyasachi: refined, rooted, timeless. In India, we talk a lot about price, less often about value. I believe that when you give people integrity and excellence, they begin to see the difference.”

“The launch of our Fine Jewellery line on Tata CLiQ Luxury marks an exciting chapter for Sabyasachi. For over two decades, the brand has been loved for its integrity, craftsmanship, and lasting value. Now, by bringing our jewellery into the world of online luxury retail, we can bridge the gap between our ateliers and homes across India—allowing a new generation to experience and own the value for which Sabyasachi has always stood. Offering a rare combination in the world of luxury, our Fine Jewellery blends exceptional quality with thoughtful pricing. As we open this new door to the brand, I’m personally excited to see our jewellery find new homes and create new stories across the country.” Manish Chopra, CEO, Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP.