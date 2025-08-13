Advertisment
Sabyasachi partners with Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch digital jewellery boutique

The boutique will go live on August 21, 2025, on Tata CLiQ Luxury and will feature the largest online selection of Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery.

afaqs! news bureau
Tatacliq (3)

Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with Sabyasachi Calcutta to launch the brand’s first digital jewellery boutique in India. The platform will showcase Sabyasachi’s jewellery, making it available online while maintaining the brand’s luxury standards.

The boutique will go live on August 21, 2025, on Tata CLiQ Luxury and will feature the largest online selection of Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery. All pieces are crafted in 18-carat gold and include collections from the Calcutta atelier:

  • Royal Bengal Heritage Gold Collection – includes the Bengal Tiger motif and the Sabyasachi Mangalsutra.

  • Royal Bengal Diamond Collection – features VVS-VS EF colour diamonds, gemstones, and natural stone charms.

  • Royal Bengal Pearl Series – includes natural, cultured, and South Sea pearls.

  • Sunderbans Collection – inspired by flora and fauna.

  • Tiger Stripe and Shalimar Collections – feature the house insignia in 18-carat gold with lacquer details.

  • Tiger Eye Collection – diamond-studded Bengal Tiger motif.

The catalogue includes earrings, pendants, bracelets, and rings suitable for everyday wear. Tata CLiQ Luxury will provide a personalised shopping experience with experts to help customers choose pieces for special occasions, personal style, or gifts.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we  celebrate both Indian and global luxury, and this launch reinforces our commitment to curating the finest  names in the world of luxury. Sabysachi is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and deep-rooted Indian  heritage, offering a distinctive blend of traditional aesthetics and global appeal. With the debut of their fine  jewellery on our platform, we are not only elevating our luxury jewellery portfolio but also making one of  India’s most iconic brands accessible to discerning consumers across the country, including those in Tier 2  and Tier 3 cities. As India’s leading luxury platform joins hands with the country’s most celebrated designer,  this exclusive partnership is set to redefine the fine jewellery experience for the digital era.” 

Speaking about the launch, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, founder and creative director, Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP,  said, “I’m proud to introduce Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery on Tata CLiQ Luxury. This collection is crafted with  the same soul, the same uncompromising standards, and the same extraordinary value for which the brand has always been loved. Our pricing isn’t aspirational; it’s grounded. Yet this jewellery remains everything  you’d expect from the House of Sabyasachi: refined, rooted, timeless. In India, we talk a lot about price, less  often about value. I believe that when you give people integrity and excellence, they begin to see the difference.” 

“The launch of our Fine Jewellery line on Tata CLiQ Luxury marks an exciting chapter for Sabyasachi.  For over two decades, the brand has been loved for its integrity, craftsmanship, and lasting value.  Now, by bringing our jewellery into the world of online luxury retail, we can bridge the gap between our  ateliers and homes across India—allowing a new generation to experience and own the value for which  Sabyasachi has always stood. Offering a rare combination in the world of luxury, our Fine Jewellery blends  exceptional quality with thoughtful pricing. As we open this new door to the brand, I’m personally excited to  see our jewellery find new homes and create new stories across the country.” Manish Chopra, CEO,  Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP.

