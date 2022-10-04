Sachin Tendulkar tops as the no.1 sports celebrity as per Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report 2022

Commenting on the significance of the report, Ashish Karnad, Executive Vice President, Hansa Research said, “Our study Brand Endorser is a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement.”

He further added, “Sachin Tendulkar is perceived as a humble star known for sincerity, loyalty and self-discipline. The brands acknowledge these traits and recognize that the audience will choose a product endorsed by an honest celebrity. This stands as a key reason for Sachin Tendulkar to remain as the most preferred celebrity under sports category for endorsements.”