Saffola adds healthy spreads to its range; launches mayonnaise, peanut butter

Over the last two years, we have noticed a couple of prominent trends in consumer behaviour, owing to the COVID pandemic. One, with work from home demanding more time, a need for convenience has emerged.
Two, the pandemic has brought the focus on health and fitness, thus, people have started looking for healthy alternatives. This has led to a strong demand for healthy, but ready-to-eat (RTE) and delicious snacking options. There is also a sizable demand for snackable items that fit into the fluid schedules of fitness enthusiasts.
Recognising this, Mumbai-based consumer goods company Marico is expanding its healthy food portfolio, under the Saffola banner. The latest additions to this range include Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter. With this foray into healthy spreads, Marico is strengthening its foothold in the healthy foods and RTE segment.
Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer - India business, and chief executive officer - new business, Marico, said, “Over the past few years, Saffola has become a mainstay in the Indian healthy snacking market. The brand is now synonymous with healthy products that don’t compromise on taste.”
“We are extremely delighted to introduce Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter, in our bid to champion this category. With this launch, we aim to become the go-to choice for health and fitness conscious individuals, while consistently delivering superior quality that Saffola, as a brand, is known and trusted for.”
Saffola Mayonnaise is a healthy eggless offering made with milk cream, and is enriched with vitamins A, D and E. Saffola Peanut Butter replaces refined sugar with jaggery. It has 31 per cent RDA protein and no refined sugar. It will be available in two variants, ‘Crunchy’ and ‘Creamy’.
Saffola Mayonnaise and Peanut Butter are currently available on all major e-commerce platforms, and will be launched on other channels in a phased manner.
Marico has been innovating in the healthy foods and immunity-boosting category. It has products like honey, chyawanprash, oats, no-maida noodles, soya chunks, apart from its most prominent edible oils that are positioned to keep the heart healthy.
The mayonnaise market in India has many domestic and international brands, including Veeba, FunFoods, Wingreens and Hellmann’s. Meanwhile, the peanut butter market is also evolving fast. Saffola’s competitor in the oil market is ITC Sundrop. Many smaller players include The Whole Truth, Pintola and Alpino.