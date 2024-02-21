Saffola introduces four new gourmet flavours in the oats range

Speaking about the new flavours, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, COO- India & Foods Business (Marico), says “With the introduction of Saffola's new Gourmet Flavours, we hope to satisfy the needs of modern consumers who constantly seek healthy convenience without compromising on flavour and taste. Our commitment to offering wholesome and flavourful options remains steadfast, ensuring that consumers across age groups can savour the delicacies of Oats on all sorts of occasions. We invite everyone to experience the fusion of taste and nutrition in these new Saffola Oats variants, enhancing your everyday moments with a burst of deliciousness."