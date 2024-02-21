Saffola introduces four new gourmet flavours in the oats range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With its latest offerings, the brand aims to further expand its relevance to newer audiences and occasions.
Marico, a FMCG company, introduces four gourmet-style flavours in its flavoured Oats range, under its flagship brand – Saffola. For the first time, Saffola Oats will offer two sweet flavours viz Nutty Chocolate and Apple ‘n’ Almonds. Alongside expanding the portfolio of savoury (Masala) oats with the launch of two new flavours viz Spicy Mexicana and Cheesy Italia.
These new launches are in line with a commitment to providing a lip-smacking experience for consumers while offering ‘Better for you’ food offerings. Saffola Oats has always been at the forefront of democratising Oats by offering it in flavours loved by India in convenient formats.
Saffola Oats’ sweet-flavoured variants namely Nutty Chocolate and Apple ‘n’ Almonds will cater to a growing but unmet need for consumers who have preference for chocolate and fruity flavours, delivering an experience that renders them an ideal breakfast choice. These variants will find relevance throughout the day including breakfast, addressing the needs of homemakers and working women seeking a convenient and hassle-free option.
Saffola Masala Oats currently offers 6 savoury flavours for snacking. The brand further launches two fusion flavours, namely Spicy Mexicana and Cheesy Italiaa. This culinary innovation showcases the dedication to offering diverse and convenient options that seamlessly align with the conscious lifestyles of today's consumers.
With preparation time of just 3 minutes and flavours transcending culinary boundaries, the four new flavours suit well for health-conscious consumers to douse their hunger pangs while experiencing true delight.
Speaking about the new flavours, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, COO- India & Foods Business (Marico), says “With the introduction of Saffola's new Gourmet Flavours, we hope to satisfy the needs of modern consumers who constantly seek healthy convenience without compromising on flavour and taste. Our commitment to offering wholesome and flavourful options remains steadfast, ensuring that consumers across age groups can savour the delicacies of Oats on all sorts of occasions. We invite everyone to experience the fusion of taste and nutrition in these new Saffola Oats variants, enhancing your everyday moments with a burst of deliciousness."
All the four new flavours of Saffola Oats will be available on e-commerce and online grocery platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto, Swiggy & BlinkIt.