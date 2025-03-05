Saina Nehwal joins Naarica as brand ambassador and investor

Naarica, a menstrual hygiene brand has announced its strategic partnership with badminton icon Saina Nehwal, who joins as an investor and brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant step in Naarica’s mission to redefine intimate wear and improve access to sustainable and practical menstrual care solutions for women across India.

Addressing the challenges of outdated and impractical underwear, Naarica is revolutionising functional intimate wear that cares for women. Combining international design with Indian manufacturing, Naarica brings eco-friendly, and high-performance menstrual products to the market ensuring that women no longer have to compromise on comfort, convenience, or sustainability.

Despite a rapidly growing menstrual hygiene market, with a projected 16% CAGR and an expected market size of $522 million by 2025, nearly 50% of menstruating women in India still lack access to proper sanitary products. Naarica aims to bridge this gap with sustainable, high-quality period solutions, ensuring that every woman has access to hygienic and comfortable options.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Saina Nehwal said: “I am proud to partner with Naarica as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Menstrual hygiene is a critical yet often overlooked issue in our country. Through this collaboration, I hope to create greater awareness and provide women with access to the high-quality, sustainable products they deserve. This is more than a business investment—it's a step toward empowerment and change.”

Adding to this, Shruti Chand, founder of Naarica, stated: “Partnering with Saina Nehwal is a huge milestone for Naarica. Our vision is to make absorbent intimate wear more accessible. Saina is a strong voice, her advocacy for our product will help us navigate through different demographics and help educate audiences on absorbent sanitary care as important hygiene care products. This partnership will enable us to enhance our product offerings to cater to all, scale operations, and expand our outreach to underserved communities.”

With a commitment to reusable and eco-friendly menstrual care, Naarica follows a simple mantra: USE. WASH. REPEAT. This ensures a cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally conscious choice for women.

Beyond its products, Naarica fosters a thriving community of Naaris—women who challenge norms, embrace change, and inspire others. Through this partnership with Saina Nehwal, Naarica is taking initiative towards transforming menstrual care and empowering women across the nation.