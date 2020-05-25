Salman Khan's Eid launch is a sanitiser brand this time...

The new hand sanitiser is the first of Khan's newly released grooming and personal care range called 'Frsh'.
Under normal circumstances, Salman Khan would have released a blockbuster film on Eid, but the coronavirus has changed the definition of 'normal'. Khan took to social media today to announce the release of his new grooming and personal care brand 'Frsh'. The first launch from the brand is hand sanitiser - arguably, the need of the hour when it comes to keeping hands clean to combat the coronavirus.
This is not Khan's first shot at marketing and merchandising. He started a non-profit organisation called Being Human Foundation and launched a clothing line with the same name in 2007. After the clothing line was launched, Khan was rarely seen in public wearing anything else.