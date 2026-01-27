Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Good Game as global ambassador

Good Game, a gaming-focused reality show, has launched in India with the aim of identifying what it calls the country’s first global gaming superstar. The show has named actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a global brand ambassador, alongside cricketer Rishabh Pant and gaming creator Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Techno Gamerz.

The show will offer prize money of Rs 1 crore to the winner and is positioned as a competitive format combining gaming, performance and on-screen evaluation. According to the organisers, contestants will be assessed on gaming ability, creativity and performance under pressure.

Registrations for auditions are currently open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above. Shortlisted participants will be invited for in-person auditions in Mumbai on February 14 and 15, and in Delhi on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Rai Cockfield, founder of Good Game, said: “India is home to one of the world’s largest entertainment and gaming communities, and we are delighted to finally bridge the gap between these two genres for the first time in India. Good Game will empower talent from across India to pave their way to global recognition and lifelong opportunities, changing lives and careers. We have also seen tremendous response from brands looking to partner with this one-of-a-kind opportunity that provides an intersection of long-lasting content, strong community, and high potential commerce. I am extremely grateful to our ambassadors for lending their support and expertise to the show, which will be instrumental in finding India’s First Global Gaming Superstar.”

Talking about her association, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said: “Good Game represents how dreams are evolving today. Talent no longer fits into one mould, and ambition no longer follows a single path. What excites me about this platform is that it recognises creativity, confidence, and the courage to perform under pressure, while giving young Indians a chance to be seen on a global stage. This is not just a show — it’s an opportunity to redefine what success can look like for the next generation”

Applicants are required to submit basic personal details, select an audition city, provide a short written introduction, and upload a video of up to one minute as part of the registration process.