Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils her franchise Chennai Super Champs in WBPL

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actor and entrepreneur, has announced the name of her World Pickleball League (WBPL) franchise as Chennai Super Champs. The team aims to promote pickleball, a growing sport, in the city and beyond.

Advertisment

Chennai Super Champs has unveiled its team lineup for the WBPL, with coach Joey Farias at the helm. The team features a mix of international and Indian players, including Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma from India, Maria Klokotzy from Canada, Edward Perez from the USA, Sarah Jane Lim from the Philippines, Etienne Blaszkewycz from Canada, Tanner Tomassi from the USA, Thaddea Lock from the UK, and Tyra Calderwood from Australia.

WPBL, a six-team competition, will debut its inaugural season in Mumbai from January 24 to February 2, 2025.