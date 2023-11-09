Samco Securities lights up Diwali Muhurat Trading with #SCANASWASTIK

The integrated campaign featuring AR filters and social media amplification has been designed by Dentsu. Highlighting the objective behind the campaign, Giamaria Fernandes, group creative director, Dentsu Webchutney, noted,” SAMCO logo resembles a Swastik. So, we thought this was a great opportunity to own this symbol of prosperity. Especially during the time of Diwali and Muhurat Trading. Hence the idea of an AR filter was born. It lets you scan any Swastik and then unlocks Muhurat Trading ideas. Thus, saving the hassle of seeking advice for Muhurat Trading. Making it easier for people to prosper with SAMCO”.