Samsung and Cheil India install the ‘No So Silent Library’ at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024

To create buzz for book aficionados, Samsung decided to enthral the book lovers at the festival with several exciting activities that included a Not So Silent library - a silent nook for book lovers to read in peace. To set up the Not So Silent Library across Jaipur, Samsung stationed Galaxy Buds2 Pro with Active Noise Cancellation earbuds, along with Samsung Galaxy S9 series tabs at some the noisiest places in the city. People were invited to come and experience the library with a teaser message – Any place is a good place to read. Upon plugging in the Buds2 Pro and choosing an audiobook from the Galaxy S9 series tabs, a literal library came up around them, further building on the ambience to read. All the while subtly highlighting the features of the products.