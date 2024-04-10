Samsung and Cheil India install the ‘No So Silent Library’ at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cheil India curated a slew of activities as a part of the seventeenth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival for Samsung. Samsung supported Jaipur Literature Fest, bringing together writers, poets, thinkers, and literary enthusiasts from various parts of the globe. The festival typically features a diverse program of panel discussions, readings, book launches, and cultural performances. JLF is known for its inclusive and democratic spirit, allowing literature enthusiasts to interact with their favourite authors and discover new voice.
To create buzz for book aficionados, Samsung decided to enthral the book lovers at the festival with several exciting activities that included a Not So Silent library - a silent nook for book lovers to read in peace. To set up the Not So Silent Library across Jaipur, Samsung stationed Galaxy Buds2 Pro with Active Noise Cancellation earbuds, along with Samsung Galaxy S9 series tabs at some the noisiest places in the city. People were invited to come and experience the library with a teaser message – Any place is a good place to read. Upon plugging in the Buds2 Pro and choosing an audiobook from the Galaxy S9 series tabs, a literal library came up around them, further building on the ambience to read. All the while subtly highlighting the features of the products.
Aditya Babbar, VP - head product and marketing said, “Samsung has always set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and making technology accessible and appealing for everyone. With our association with Jaipur Literature festival, which has gained international recognition for fostering a unique blend of literary and cultural experiences, we displayed how innovative technologies can bring meaningful changes in our user’s lives. With the ‘Not So Silent Library’ campaign we show-cased how Galaxy Buds2Pro with enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC) and Galaxy Tab S9 redefines the limits of possibility by setting up an ambient environment where avid book lovers could enjoy their favourite audiobooks, without any disturbance.”
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “The Not So Silent Library created a unique, noiseless reading experience for book lovers across Jaipur and they loved it! Social platforms were abuzz with mentions of the Not So Silent Library and the Internet at large celebrated the idea. The Not So Silent Library ended up creating a lot of noise for Samsung!”
The Not So Silent Library by Samsung was in the city of Jaipur from Feb 1 to Feb 5, 2024.