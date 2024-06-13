Samsung partners with Paytm to integrate travel and entertainment services into the Samsung Wallet

With Samsung Wallet, users can access multiple services such as tap & pay, UPI payment, bill payments, boarding passes, travel tickets, movie and event tickets, among others. “Samsung Wallet is a popular mobile tap & pay solution in India, constantly evolving since its launch in 2017. We are delighted to launch new features on Samsung Wallet in collaboration with Paytm. These features allow Galaxy smartphone users to easily purchase bus and airline tickets, as well as movie and event tickets, without needing to switch between multiple apps. Furthermore, users can access these tickets simply by swiping up on their Galaxy smartphone's home screen,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, senior director, MX Business, Samsung India.